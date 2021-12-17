Clearfield County man sentenced to prison in meth case

Dec. 17—A Clearfield County man was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to six years and five months in prison and four years supervised release after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Zachary Quigley, 36, of the 1600 block of Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield.

According to information presented to the court, on Feb. 3, 2020, Quigley conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case.

Chung commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Quigley.

This prosecution was the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, Chung said.