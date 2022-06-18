Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Clearfield's (NASDAQ:CLFD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Clearfield, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$42m ÷ (US$160m - US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Clearfield has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Clearfield's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Clearfield's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Clearfield are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 31%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 103% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Clearfield thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Clearfield can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 317% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

