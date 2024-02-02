Clearing to begin for U.S. 64 safety upgrades in Henderson County

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will begin clearing trees and vegetation along U.S. 64 from White Pine Road to Blythe Street in Hendersonville as early as Feb. 5, according to a Feb. 1 news release.

Crews will fell trees, remove limbs and stack trunks to be hauled away during the six-week operation. NCDOT crews will control traffic on site where short delays may be necessary, but no closures are anticipated during morning and evening commuting hours, the release said.

Later this spring, utility crews will begin moving utility lines ahead of a construction project that is expected to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow, according to the release. During construction, slated to begin later this year, contract crews will install 12-foot-wide travel lanes, a 5-foot bike lane in both directions, 5-foot sidewalks on both sides, roundabouts at three intersections and add turn lanes in all four directions at Blythe Street.

More: NCDOT: U.S. 64 bridge over Interstate 26 will be renamed Deputy Ryan P. Hendrix Bridge

“We are delighted to see all of our coordination with the municipalities involved coming to fruition,” Division 14 Project Team Lead Jeanette White said in the release. “Drivers and residents will finally see the efforts of planners and designers in the coming weeks and months as clearing, utility-line relocation, and finally construction, begin to commence.”

Drivers are reminded to remain alert and obey all traffic instructions in the work zone, the release said.

“Safety is our top priority,” White said. “This project improves safety for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers, and we hope folks are cautious during all work activities.”Real-time travel information is available at DriveNC.gov or by following NCDOT on social media.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Work set to begin for U.S. 64 safety upgrades in Henderson County