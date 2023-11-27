Clearing clouds with less humid air arriving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed into south Florida this morning, and clouds linger for a few hours behind it.

By the afternoon, we’ll see much more sunshine, but it won’t be much warmer. Highs stay in the low 70s today with a cool breeze at times.

It cools off quickly after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thin clouds stream across the state tomorrow, so it stays even cooler in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. That’s about 15 degrees below average.

The clouds clear out tomorrow evening, and that leads to the coolest night of this cool snap. We’ll wake up on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low-mid 40s, maybe even a few 30s in spots.

After that, we warm up into the weekend with highs back in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Watch for a few showers late Friday, and only small rain chances this weekend.

