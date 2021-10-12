Clearing up misinformation about Biden's plan for HBCU funding
Misinformation spread last week about President Biden's plan for funding for historically Black colleges and universities. His $3.5 trillion economic package includes $45 billion for institutions that serve minorities, but final figures are still being negotiated in Congress. Democratic strategist and CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.