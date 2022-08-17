ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.3m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

ClearOne Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Edward Bagley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$1.30 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.70). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While ClearOne insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are ClearOne Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at US$5.0k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that ClearOne insiders own 53% of the company, worth about US$8.9m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ClearOne Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like ClearOne insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ClearOne. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ClearOne (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

