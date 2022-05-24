Clearview AI's facial recognition tool coming to apps, schools

Paresh Dave
·2 min read

By Paresh Dave

(Reuters) - Clearview AI is expanding sales of its facial recognition software to companies from mainly serving the police, it told Reuters, inviting scrutiny on how the startup capitalizes on billions of photos it scrapes from social media profiles.

Sales could be significant for Clearview, a presenter on Wednesday at the Montgomery Summit investor conference in California. It fuels an emerging debate over the ethics of leveraging disputed data to design artificial intelligence systems such as facial recognition.

Clearview's usage of publicly available photos to train its tool draws it high marks for accuracy. The United Kingdom and Italy fined Clearview for breaking privacy laws by collecting online images without consent, and the company this month settled with U.S. rights activists over similar allegations.

Clearview primarily helps police identify people through social media images, but that business is under threat due to regulatory investigations.

The settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union bans Clearview from providing the social-media capability to corporate clients.

Instead of online photo comparisons, the new private-sector offering matches people to ID photos and other data that clients collect with subjects' permission. It is meant to verify identities for access to physical or digital spaces.

Vaale, a Colombian app-based lending startup, said it was adopting Clearview to match selfies to user-uploaded ID photos.

Vaale will save about 20% in costs and gain in accuracy and speed by replacing Amazon.com Inc's Rekognition service, said Chief Executive Santiago Tobón.

"We can't have duplicate accounts and we have to avoid fraud," he said. "Without facial recognition, we can't make Vaale work."

Amazon declined to comment.

Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That said a U.S. company selling visitor management systems to schools had signed up as well.

He said a customer's photo database is stored as long as they wish and not shared with others, nor used to train Clearview's AI.

But the face-matching that Clearview is selling to companies was trained on social media photos. It said the diverse collection of public images reduces racial bias and other weaknesses that affect rival systems constrained by smaller datasets.

"Why not have something more accurate that prevents mistakes or any kind of issues?" Ton-That said.

Nathan Freed Wessler, an ACLU attorney involved in the union's case against Clearview, said using ill-gotten data is an inappropriate way to pursue developing less-biased algorithms.

Regulators and others must have the right to force companies to drop algorithms that benefit from disputed data, he said, noting that the recent settlement did not include such a provision for reasons he could not disclose.

"It's an important deterrent," he said. When a company chooses to ignore legal protections to collect data, they should bear the risk that they will be held to account."

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia to train Ukrainian military on landmine removal

    A team of Colombian soldiers will travel to Europe to train their Ukrainian counterparts on de-mining techniques, the South American country's defense minister said on Monday. Colombia's nearly 60 years of internal conflict between the armed forces, leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels has made it one of the world's most-mined countries, according to the United Nations. Landmines have killed 2,342 people in Colombia and injured close to 10,000 since 1990, according to the government.

  • Report: Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruits, vegetables

    The contamination of fruits and vegetables produced in the European Union by the most toxic pesticides has substantially increased over the past decade, according to new research published Tuesday. The study by the Pesticide Action Network Europe group said European citizens have been exposed to a “dramatic rise" in both the frequency and intensity of residues of pesticides. The EU has strict rules concerning pesticides and previously said it wants to halve their use of by 2030 as part of its goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century.

  • 2 Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits have no impact on revenue or earnings, nor do they affect the valuation or market capitalization of a business. Not everyone has the money to buy a full share of higher-priced stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) right now. Of course, short-term tailwinds often make for a poor investment thesis, but Tesla and Shopify are both high-quality businesses with plenty of long-term potential.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has pulled back nearly 53% from its all-time high. This sell-off in the stock, however, creates a great long-term opportunity for investors who are optimistic about the digital advertising space. The Trade Desk continues to make progress expanding into its addressable market.

  • Best Pillows From Consumer Reports' Tests

    CR testers put more than two dozen pillows through their paces to figure out which ones will help you get better zzz'sBy Haniya Rae, Tanya A. ChristianSometimes, the biggest barrier between you a...

  • This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2022

    The stock market as a whole has taken a beating over the last few months, and cryptocurrency has been hit especially hard. The global crypto market has lost more than $1 trillion in the past six months, and individual cryptocurrencies have seen their prices plummet. Crypto is a riskier investment because nobody knows for certain whether it will survive a major downturn.

  • Here's Shiba Inu's Only Path to $1

    Controversial meme-token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose to prominence during the retail investor frenzy of 2021. The Shiba Inu community is still hopeful for a resurgence, so what really stands in the way of the token rocketing toward $1? Shiba Inu faces many hurdles, from a lack of adoption to incoming regulation, but it's not suffering those issues alone.

  • Crypto Crash: 'The Prince of Crypto' Is No Longer a Billionaire

    The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $1.6 trillion since November, causing colossal losses for investors holding digital currencies.

  • Tencent CEO Pony Ma sparks fresh online discussion about China's economic pain after sharing viral social media article

    Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Ma described as "truly vivid" a paragraph from the article that lambasts those who doubt the value of services provided by China's tech sector during these trying times. Hu Xijin, the outspoken former editor-in-chief of nationalist tabloid Global Times. P

  • This millennial invested in Bitcoin and isn't deterred by the recent crash

    The fledging crypto investor talks about her attraction to Bitcoin and Ether despite the recent crash.

  • Beijing extends work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

    Beijing exten Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of COVID-19 again rose in the city. ds work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

  • Coinbase NFT Struggles After Widespread Launch

    Coinbase's NFT marketplace waitlist had more than 2.1 million emails, but only 4,132 people have transacted on the platform since launching 19 days ago.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    Given recent events in the cryptocurrency space, I believe it's fair for investors to question whether anything will ever turn out as good as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Bitcoin may be down more than 50% from its high. If that's you, then one cryptocurrency to consider is Theta (CRYPTO: THETA).

  • Why NFTs Will Solidify Solana

    Meta's (NASDAQ: FB) social media apps will soon be home to NFTs based on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) network, unlike Twitter, which only supports Ethereum-based NFTs. Rather than being an NFT marketplace like OpenSea or Foundation, the social media apps will serve as a gallery to show off NFTs. Creators will be able to categorize their posts as NFTs and add additional information like where to buy the NFT, what blockchain it is based on, and how much it is going for.

  • Facial recognition firm may resist order to delete data of UK residents

    Clearview AI also fined £7.5 million by Information Commissioner’s Office

  • Lockheed Martin, Filecoin Foundation partner to host blockchain nodes in space

    Defense contractor Lockheed Martin and the Filecoin Foundation have partnered to demonstrate the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) in space, the pair announced on Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. See related article: Filecoin explained: Decentralizing cloud storage for Web 3.0 Fast facts Filecoin is the economic incentive layer of the distributed storage […]

  • New ransomware demands victims to donate to poor

    GoodWill attackers appear to be motivated by social justice rather than monetary gain

  • Goldman Sachs Says DeFi’s Interconnections Can Increase Systemic Risk

    One little-noticed effect of the terraUSD (UST) collapse relates to Lido and shows how the connections between decentralized finance (DeFi) applications amplify systemic risk.

  • Denmark hits streaming services with levy to support local TV

    Lawmakers in Denmark have agreed global TV streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney must pay a levy of 6% of their revenue in the country to support local TV production. The bill, which was agreed on Saturday, comes as governments across Europe try to secure support for local TV and film production following the rapid rise in the popularity of streaming services. "Denmark must go as far as possible in providing good public service to children and young people, which can serve as a real alternative to the tech giants' platforms and foreign content," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Saturday.

  • Hacked Beeple Account Nets Scammers $438,000 in Cryptos and NFTs

    An NFT phishing attack targeted Beeple followers on Sunday. Despite increased efforts to curb illegal activity, cybercriminal activity has surged in 2022.