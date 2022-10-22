Clearwater Beach bicyclist bludgeoned to death with tire iron, police say

CLEARWATER BEACH — A 49-year-old bicyclist found dead on Clearwater Beach late Friday suffered repeated blows to his chest with a tire iron, Clearwater police said Saturday.

Jeffrey Chapman, of Clearwater Beach, died from his injuries in what police described as a random attack by two men in a dark-colored sedan.

Police early Saturday arrested Tampa resident Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 26, on a charge of first-degree murder. They are seeking a second unnamed man who played an active part in the attack.

Chapman was hit in excess of 10 times in the chest, Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek said in a news conference.

“It was a chance encounter that turned deadly while the victim was trying to ride his bike home,” Walek said. “Mr. Chapman was at the wrong place at the wrong time — he was severely beaten.”

Bennett was arrested Saturday in Wesley Chapel at work by Pasco County deputies. He confessed to the death but showed no remorse, Walek said. Bennett told police the death was random and said the “ills of society” had gotten to him, according to Walek.

He is in a Pasco County jail awaiting extradition to Pinellas County, Walek said.

Walek said police were able to obtain information about the attack, which happened around midnight, through video surveillance footage and tips called in by the public.

The other suspect was described as a 6-foot-2 male of slender build.

“He knows who he is,” Walek said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.