Clearwater Beach property sells for record breaking $24.75 million

A 3.2-acre waterfront property at 805 S Gulfview Blvd. in Clearwater Beach sold for $24.75 million on Wednesday. Property records show it is the most expensive vacant lot ever sold in Clearwater Beach.

The buyer is 805 Gulfview Owner, LLC a company with ties to luxury real estate developer, John Farina. He was represented by Troy Langan with Anchor Realty Group Florida and Eric Joseph of Coldwell Banker.

Farina plans to build an 86-unit condominium there, according to a media release from Engel & Volker, the brokerage that represented the seller.

The parcel was once home to Fisherman’s Wharf, a waterfront restaurant established by Dalip Tzekas in 1963. The restaurant shuttered in 1990, but the Tzekas family held on to the land. Several other businesses occupied the space in the years that followed. Then in 2020 the building was dismantled, leaving the property vacant.

Kelly Montgomery-Kepler and Sylvia Tzekas from Engel & Volker represented the Tzekas family in the sale.

“Representing this listing is particularly meaningful for me, as the property has been a cherished part of my family’s history,” said Tzekas. “The sale not only marks a significant chapter in the evolution of this property but also exemplifies our commitment to preserving its legacy.”