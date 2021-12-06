Clearwater boy, 3, in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot

CLEARWATER — A 3 year-old boy accidently shot himself in the shoulder Sunday, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The shooting occurred at Creekside Apartments, 1280 Druid Road, at 3:34 p.m. The gunshot wound to the child was self-inflicted, according to preliminary information from officers. The child was taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. He is in stable condition, officers said.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and how the boy accessed the gun, police said.

