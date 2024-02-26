Clearwater church spreading message of love after vandalism on Black Lives Matter sign

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater church is turning a negative into a positive after its Black Lives Matter sign was vandalized. They debuted a new sign showering love back into the community.

Signs saying “Black Lives Matter” adorn the walls around the Unitarian Universalist Church in Clearwater for all to see.

“It has been defaced with black spray paint and we kept cleaning it off. But this time we said no,” Social Justice Chair of the church Trude Diamond said.

Church members said it has been vandalized four times in the last month. During Sunday service they debuted the new sign.

“So, we put up another sign, another banner that engages in a conversation with that idea, which is hate has no home here,” Diamond said.

Churchgoers said every time the banner is vandalized, it strengthens their desire to replace it and the very need for its existence.

“When we have a society that devalues someone, We’re saying everyone has value and everyone’s lives that is Black Lives Matter,” church member Elio Santana said.

The church is known by community members for its commitment to diversity, inclusion and social justice. Church leaders have filed a report with Clearwater police regarding the vandalism.

While the investigation gets underway, the church has this message to share.

“And should others wish to seek understanding about our views. We welcome not spray paint, but a kind conversation to seek common understanding,” Reverend Amy Kindred said.

