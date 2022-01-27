Clearwater cop trapped ex-girlfriend in home for days, threatened to kill her, police say

Deputies arrested an off-duty Clearwater police officer Thursday who trapped his ex-girlfriend in her home for several days, pushed and shoved her, and threatened to kill her and himself, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Jason Lambe, 41, resigned in lieu of termination Thursday, Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw said. He had worked for the agency since 2006. He faces charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

“We are deeply troubled to learn what the victim and her family experienced,” Clearwater Chief Daniel Slaughter said in the release. “There is nothing that excuses that kind of behavior. We hope Mr. Lambe gets the help that so many people have encouraged him to receive.”

Lambe arrived about 3 a.m. Sunday at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Dunedin, according to his arrest reports. He argued with a man the woman was with until the man left. He then took the woman’s phone and pushed her when she tried to get it back. He threatened to kill her then himself, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The abuse went on for days, according to deputies. Her children were also home, and she later told a deputy that she feared he would hurt her kids even if she were able to escape, arrest reports show. Lambe allowed her to leave her home just once to drive her children to school, but only under the condition that he go with her.

Deputies were called to the home about 2 a.m. Thursday. Lambe came toward one of the deputies and appeared to be pointing a weapon at him, according to arrest reports. The deputy used his Taser on Lambe, who then pulled out one of the prongs and ran toward the garage.

Lambe was eventually arrested and booked into the Pinellas County jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon with no bail.

The woman had multiple injuries but didn’t need medical attention, the Sheriff’s Office said.