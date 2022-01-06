Clearwater County crime rate jumped in 2020

Jan. 6—Break-ins and burglaries at storage units in Orofino are the reason Clearwater County is the only county in north central Idaho where crime rates rose nearly 30% in 2020.

According to the recently released Idaho State Police uniform crime reporting dashboard, the Orofino Police Department handled 86 burglaries and breaking-and-entering offenses in 2020 — a 233% spike from the year before. That pushed the county's overall crime rate up 29.73%. Crime rates in the four other counties fell from 2019 to 2020.

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz explained that people usually don't check their storage units on a regular basis. That, apparently, allowed several break-ins to go unnoticed for a time in Orofino and when they were discovered, several crimes were revealed at the same time.

"I was concerned about that," Goetz said when he read the state police report documenting the increase in crime in Clearwater County.

When he dug further into the data, he discovered that in the county as a whole — excluding data from the Orofino Police Department — crime went down 27% from 2019 to 2020.

"Some crimes are hard to track," Goetz said. "By the time it gets reported and when it gets solved down the road, that doesn't always get cleared out" in the record keeping. "And so many crimes, you don't have any evidence. They never get solved."

According to the state police report:

Idaho County's crime rate fell 16.38% from 2019 to 2020, from 27.6 crimes per 1,000 residents to 23.1 per 1,000. Sexual crimes in Idaho County increased 60% and destruction was up 17%. All other categories were down.

In Latah County, crime fell 17.9% from 33.01 per 1,000 to 27.27 per 1,000. Arson was up 100% from one case to two; burglary rose 14.47% from 76 cases to 87; motor vehicle theft went up 45.45% from 11 to 16 cases. Drug offenses fell 49.80% from 249 arrests to 125.

Lewis County crime went down 22.87% from 24.88 per 1,000 to 19.19 per 1,000. Fraud was up 66.67% from three cases to five, and destruction rose 37.5% from eight cases to 11. Drug crimes fell 87.10% from 31 arrests in 2019 to four in 2020.

Story continues

In Nez Perce County, overall crime rates fell 12.88% from 59.17 cases per 1,000 in 2019 to 51.55 cases per 1,000 in 2020.

Robberies in Nez Perce County were up 100% in 2020 from two to four cases; arson rose 50% from two to three cases and assault was up 10.37% from 328 arrests to 362. Motor vehicle theft went down 1.67% from 60 to 59 cases; burglary fell 8.23% from 158 to 145 cases and drug crimes went down 17.07% from 539 arrests in 2019 to 447 in 2020. Nez Perce County also listed four homicide cases in 2020.

Statewide, the biggest percentage gain in crime, according to the state police, was in extortion, which rose 128.57% in 2020. Human trafficking was up 66.67%; homicide rose 60%; animal cruelty cases were up 58.97%; kidnapping was up 18.72% and motor vehicle theft increased 15.37%. Drug and narcotics crimes in Idaho fell 9.31% from 21,554 arrests in 2019 to 19,547 arrests in 2020.

Sheriff Goetz explained that the decrease in the number of drug and narcotics arrests does not mean there is less drug use in Clearwater County.

"Some of that is kind of cyclical," Goetz said. "We'll make some arrests and then people will be more careful (not to get caught). And then they're not as careful and we'll make more arrests. ... I don't believe (drug use) has gone down. We're just not catching as many as we should be."

Goetz added that heroin has not shown up much in Clearwater County and officers are seeing more fentanyl use. But "methamphetamine is still our biggest problem, by far."

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited his agency's ability to get speakers to help educate his officers in drug law enforcement. Goetz is planning on more training for his deputies "to help them identify the issues on what to look for in drug use. We're definitely seeing the effects of fentanyl. I was hoping to avoid that."

Clearwater County has 14 patrol and investigation deputies, Goetz said.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.