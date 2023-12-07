Clearwater County History Center's 'Festival of Trees' event underway

Dec. 6—SHEVLIN — Over 25 trees are decorated and on display inside the main gallery at the Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin. Local organizations, businesses and families have used their talents to create a festive atmosphere.

Visitors can vote for their favorite tree by either buying a ballot for $1 or bringing an item for the food shelf. The "winning trees" will get bragging rites for a year. The winners will be announced on Dec. 17, a release said.

Attendees can enjoy coffee, cider and cookies while they browse and sign up to win a quilt, a Minnesota food basket or a Galen's gift card with a donation. There is also a "guess how many trees" contest and the closest guess will win a prize.

The festival of trees is open:

* Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

* Fridays from 1 to 7 p.m.

* Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

* Closed Mondays

The Festival of Trees will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

Group tours can be arranged by calling the history center 24 hours in advance.

Special events are scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 15 through 17:

* Friday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. — The Clearwater Community Choir will perform Christmas carols.

* Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The last day to cast your ballot for your favorite tree. Attendees can also see the decorated Christmas cabin.

* Sunday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. — Santa will visit.

* Friday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — The museum will have special hours for the last day of the Festival of Trees.

There is no admission fee; attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food shelf. For more information call the History Center at

(218) 785-2000.