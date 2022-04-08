Clearwater department’s troubles are not systemic, report says

CLEARWATER — After years of troubling and racist behavior by a former Marine and Aviation Department employee, an outside investigation commissioned by the city found no ongoing or systemic management problems in the department.

City Manager Jon Jennings hired the Tampa-based Allen Norton and Blue law firm to evaluate the department on Jan. 7 following a series of internal investigations involving former tradesworker William Bucceri. The investigation was completed March 23.

On Dec. 18, seven months after the city medically released him, Bucceri sent an email to city employees that included racial slurs, references to suicide and a YouTube clip of a rape scene from a cartoon.

The email included photos of a custodian exposed with his pants down in a marina workshop.

Bucceri was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with sexual cyber-harassment for allegedly disseminating the photo without the victim’s consent, according to the arrest affidavit.

While being interviewed by the human resources office after Bucceri’s email, the custodian said that Bucceri repeatedly intimidated and made sexually explicit comments to him over the years, including on a voicemail which he shared with police.

Attorney Brian Koji, who conducted the investigation, said there was no evidence that management was aware of inappropriate conduct or interactions between Bucceri and the custodian prior to the email.

The custodian resigned in lieu of termination on Jan. 10, according to human resources director Jennifer Poirrier. The Tampa Bay Times is not reporting his name because he is an alleged victim of a sexual crime.

The city launched two investigations into the department in early 2021, the first when Bucceri filed a grievance about his supervisor, Charles Graves. Of the 26 allegations Bucceri brought forward, human resources investigators determined 14 were unfounded.

But investigators confirmed Graves used profanity and threw tools. They found assistant manager Larry Jones allowed employees to bring tools home for personal use, though none went missing.

Story continues

During the interviews, an employee alleged that since 2019, Bucceri had repeatedly called Graves “John Waller” and his colleagues “Toby,” names of a slave master and a slave from the 1977 miniseries Roots.

In October, four employees were notified that they violated city policy by failing to report Bucceri’s behavior but were not disciplined. Graves was demoted to a skilled trades worker. Jones was given a five-day unpaid leave. Marine and Aviation Operations Manager Michael MacDonald was put on a development plan for failing to report the issues with Bucceri.

After a meeting with Jennings on Dec. 28 to discuss the Bucceri email, then-department director Ed Chesney resigned due to “human resources fatigue.”

Koji confirmed that lower-level management failed to report or address Bucceri’s “prior racial comments and actions.” But he did not find “a more widespread managerial tolerance of such misconduct” and said it was credible that Chesney, MacDonald, and Jones were unaware of the issues because of the “decentralized nature” of the tradesworkers’ daily routines.

Koji said management and rank-and-file employees saw Bucceri as a “bad apple” and not indicative of a cultural problem in the department.

Jennings, the city manager, named former Deputy Police Chief Eric Gandy director of Marine and Aviation Department in February.

“We are confident (Gandy) will work to change the existing culture to make sure we are very respectful of the community and hold our staff accountable,” Jennings said.