Clearwater developers plan oceanfront condo tower in Daytona Beach Shores

This is a monument sign for the City of Daytona Beach Shores along A1A.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES ― A Clearwater real estate development company is looking to develop an 18-story oceanfront condo tower here.

The Planning and Zoning Board will review Valor Capital's plans for an 18-story, 86-unit condominium building at 3411 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores this coming week, according to a legal notice published on The Daytona Beach News-Journal's website.

The meeting will be held on Monday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers at the Community Center at 3000 Bellemead Drive in Daytona Beach Shores.

The Daytona Beach Shores City Commission will hold public hearings on the project at its meetings on Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, 2024. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in the City Commission Chambers.

Here's what we know about the property and who is looking to develop it:

The project site used to be home to hotel

According to the website Foursquare.com, 3411 S. Atlantic Ave. used to be the address for a hotel called the Talisman Lodge that was torn down several years ago.

According to Florida incorporation records, a Ponce Inlet company called Valentine Resorts Inc. had a state license to operate a hotel at 3411 S. Atlantic from 1987 until it became inactive in September 2006.

What's it close to?

The lot is between the Days Inn by Wyndham Daytona Oceanfront hotel to the north and the Towers Ten Condominium to the south.

Who owns the property?

The property is currently owned by Orlando-based Westgate Resorts which paid $2.4 million to acquire the one-acre vacant oceanfront lot in March 2018, according to Volusia County property records.

Rob Merrell, a land-use attorney with Cobb Cole Law Firm in Daytona Beach is representing Valor Capital in the Daytona Beach Shores condo project. Merrell in a text message wrote that his clients have the property under contract to buy from Westgate.

Who is Valor Capital?

The company describes itself on its website as a "contemporary land and real estate development firm." Its partners have 35 years experience developing condominium towers, residential lots, golf courses and shopping centers.

"Through collaboration with world-renowned architects, we work to invigorate the community with elegant, detail-oriented developments."

The website currently lists two projects: The SkyView, a condo building in downtown Clearwater that offers 36 "chic boutique" units, and Serena by the Sea, a "boutique" seven-story property offering 80 units facing Clearwater Harbour and Edgewater Park in the Clearwater/Dunedin area.

The company's chairman and CEO is Moises Agami.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Clearwater developers plan oceanfront condo in Daytona Beach Shores