Clearwater driver arrested in fatal Palm Harbor crash, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 19-year-old man who troopers say was high on marijuana when he crashed into another vehicle, killing its driver and passenger in Palm Harbor in February.

Chase Cannone, of Clearwater, was arrested Tuesday and faces a DUI manslaughter charge and a vehicular homicide charge, according to arrest records.

Troopers said a 32-year-old New Port Richey man driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent was making a left turn from Bentley Drive onto Alderman Road on Feb. 19 when he crossed into Cannone’s path.

Cannone was driving his 2011 Ford Mustang east on Alderman Road at a high speed, troopers said, and collided with the Accent. The Accent’s driver and his passenger, a 30-year-old Palm Harbor woman, both died at the scene. Cannone suffered serious injuries.

Cannone told troopers he had smoked marijuana earlier that morning, a few hours before the crash, according to his arrest report. A strong smell of burnt marijuana was coming from the car, and his toxicology report was positive for THC, troopers said.

Cannone was released from the Pinellas County Jail on a $20,000 bail Tuesday, according to jail records.