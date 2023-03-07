Clearwater Dunkin’ employee arrested after shooting customer, police say

Clearwater police arrested a Dunkin’ employee Monday night after authorities say he became involved in an argument with a customer and then shot him.

Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed, 22, of St. Petersburg, was booked in the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, according to a news release from the Clearwater Police Department

Shaheed was working at the Dunkin’ at 2551 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd about 6 p.m. Monday when he got into argument began with a customer, according to police. Police said the customer, identified only as a 38-year-old Clearwater man, was trying to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and two children.

When the customer and his family left through the front door, Shaheed went out the back door and confronted the man in the parking lot. The argument between the two men continued and became physical, a previous news release from Clearwater police said.

Shaheed then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the man, hitting him twice in the legs, police said.

The customer was taken to Bayfront Heath St. Petersburg and is in serious but stable condition, police said.

A Clearwater police spokesperson said Tuesday that investigators didn’t know what sparked the argument between the two men.

Records show Shaheed was being held in jail Tuesday on a $15,000 bond.