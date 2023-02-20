Clearwater fire medic arrested on DUI charge while driving golf cart, deputies say

A fire medic with the Clearwater Fire Department has been arrested after Pinellas deputies say he drove an unregistered golf cart on the street while under the influence of alcohol.

Todd Rushing, 31, was driving the golf cart on Skinner Boulevard in Dunedin when deputies stopped him around 9:51 p.m. Saturday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies said he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, glassy and watery eyes.

He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a breath sample, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rushing was arrested and booked into a Pinellas County jail. Records show he was released on his own recognizance early Sunday morning.

Rushing faces a charge of driving under the influence, according to jail records.