Clearwater homeowner asked to pay final payment on project that failed city inspection

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman hired a company to put a new roof on her house in December, but the new roof failed city inspection repeatedly.

Even so, Mary Viselli said the company threatened to file a lien against her home unless she made her final payment this week.

“Yes, I want to make the final payment,” she said. “But I feel uncomfortable paying it when they haven’t made the final inspection yet.”

She knew she’d Better Call Behnken.

“I don’t want to have additional charges with an attorney to get things straightened out,” she said. “If the lien does go through I believe to get out of it, even if you just make the payment, there’s a lot more to the process and it’ll take a lot longer.”

Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken checked with the city of Clearwater and found that the inspection failed multiple times because the contractor failed to provide required photos of the completed work and signed forms.

Behnken called the contractor, Florida Roof Specialists. No one returned the call. But even better, the day after the call, the contractor requested a new inspection and made the required corrections to the application.

The roof passed inspection.

“I’m amazed,” she said. “Thank you for what you did. Your reputation proceeds you.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.