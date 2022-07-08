Clearwater homicide involved 2 men in relationship with same woman, police say

Clearwater police have arrested a man who they say broke down another man’s door and shot him to death inside his apartment.

Police said in a news release Friday that both men were “involved in a relationship with the same woman.”

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at Bay Cove Apartments in the 19000 block of U.S. 19 N.

Police said Stuart Beck, 21, broke down the door to get into the apartment belonging to Michael Conrad, 20. Beck shot Conrad inside the apartment, police said.

Conrad was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died.

Police said they were able to “quickly identify” Beck as the shooter. He was arrested Thursday evening on a first-degree murder charge and was booked at the Pasco County jail.

No other details were immediately released on Friday.