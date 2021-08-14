Clearwater homicide suspect arrested hours after woman’s body found, police say

Clearwater police arrested a suspect Friday evening in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found earlier in the day, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

At 3:12 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting in the area of Otten Street and Weston Drive.

A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle in the 1700 block of Townsend Street, about one mile away, 10 minutes later, the Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect was apprehended near a retention pond a few streets over from where the car containing the woman’s body had been abandoned, according to police. He is being questioned by homicide detectives.

The name of the woman is not being released until her relatives can be notified, police said.

The homicide case had two active scenes, the department said in a Facebook post Friday evening.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulfport Police Department assisted in the investigation, the Clearwater Police Department said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.