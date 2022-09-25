Clearwater man arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in fatal Pinellas motorcycle crash

LARGO — A Clearwater man is facing multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, after causing a crash Saturday that killed a motorcyclist, troopers said.

Francisco Felipe Marcelo, 39, was driving a GMC Sierra west on Roosevelt Boulevard about 9:15 p.m. when he tried to turn onto 62nd Street N, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Marcelo turned into the path of a 51-year-old Largo man who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Roosevelt, troopers said.

The motorcyclist crashed into the side of the pickup and died from his injuries at the scene.

Marcelo suffered minor injuries. A woman and two children riding in the pickup were not injured, troopers said.

Marcelo was arrested early Sunday on charges including DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was being held Sunday with bail set at $15,750, records show.

The Highway Patrol did not release the motorcyclist’s name because of Marsy’s Law. No other details were released.