Clearwater man arrested in shooting of 3-year-old boy

A Clearwater man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in which a 3-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself.

Kenneth Houston, 25, was arrested in Hillsborough County Thursday on a charge of culpable negligence, which is a felony. He was booked at the Hillsborough County jail and held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

The shooting occurred Sunday at Creekside Apartments, 1280 Druid Road, where Houston had been living for a short time. He had been keeping a gun at the apartment for about a week. The boy’s father told him to get rid of the gun, but Houston declined, Clearwater police said.

The boy then found the loaded gun and shot himself in the shoulder, police said. Houston left the apartment after the shooting and took the gun with him. The gun hasn’t been found, police said.

The boy, whose relationship with Houston was not revealed by police, was taken to All Children’s Hospital for treatment and was later released.