Clearwater man beat and stabbed mother to death, police say

CLEARWATER — A 24-year-old man lured his mother to an apartment Saturday, beat her with a hammer and stabbed her to death, according to Clearwater police.

A woman called 911 about 5 p.m. and reported that she could hear a woman screaming in one of the apartments in The Palms at Countryside complex, at 25350 U.S. 19 N, police said. Officers arrived to find Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead.

Her son, Logan Lopez, told officers he had planned to kill his mother for a year and that he lured her to his apartment for the purpose of “putting an end to her,” police said in a news release.

Logan Lopez was booked into the Pinellas County Jail shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on a first-degree murder charge.

He has no prior arrests, police said, but he has been the subject of prior calls involving the Baker Act, a state law that allows people to be held involuntarily for mental health treatment.

Further information was not immediately available.