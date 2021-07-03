Clearwater man faces child porn charges, deputies say

A 28-year-old Clearwater man faces 11 counts of child pornography charges after detectives tied him to a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives linked an online account that contained videos of child pornography to Lonnie Smith in Clearwater, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators were able to determine Smith was the the sole owner and operator of the account, deputies said.

Smith admitted to sending and receiving child pornography over social media in an interview with deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested and faces 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

Smith told deputies he’s a youth soccer coach in Largo. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case are asked to contact Detective Paden at (727) 582-5714 or by email at npaden@pcsonet.com.