Clearwater man faces murder charge in death of teen found on Duke Energy Trail

A Clearwater man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found on the Duke Energy Trail last year, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

He said Robert Gullo, 25, gave a lethal amount of fentanyl to a teen girl he met online named Meaghan Cooper. Gullo was known to prey on minors sexually, Gualtieri said. At the time of Cooper’s death, Gullo was out on bail in Hernando County after he had sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on Tinder, according to Gualtieri.

Gullo pleaded no contest to a lewd and/or lascivious battery charge in that case and was adjudicated guilty, court records show. He currently is serving a 40-month prison sentence for that charge. He will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he will remain while being prosecuted on the murder charge, Gualtieri said.

Construction workers found the teen girl’s body at the Duke Energy easement while working at the Countryside Recreation Center in Clearwater, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, on Nov. 19, 2021.

Gullo told Cooper he was giving her cocaine, but toxicology reports did not find any cocaine in her system, Gualtieri said. Instead, the report found that she had four times the lethal amount of fentanyl in her body when she died. The sheriff said he does not know whether Gullo intended to give her cocaine instead of fentanyl.