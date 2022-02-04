Clearwater man gets 22 years after life on the run from Connecticut rape

TAMPA — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Clearwater man who lived under a false identity after fleeing from a 1975 Connecticut rape conviction to 22 years in prison.

It was the maximum penalty that Douglas E. Bennett could have received, and one well above the roughly 4-6-year range federal guidelines suggested.

U.S. District Judge William Jung said he imposed a harsh sentence because of the totality of the circumstances in the unusual case. He said that Bennett had made things worse for himself by choosing not to follow the law and accept a court’s decision. He also noted the horrific nature of the original crime.

“The mercy and respect that Mr. Bennett showed the victim and the jurors and the judge in Connecticut have now returned to him today,” Jung said.

Bennett, 77, appeared thin under orange jail garb, with a long white beard. He said little during the hearing, but furrowed his brow upon hearing the sentence.

He pleaded guilty in September to charges of passport fraud and aggravated identity theft related to his use of the false identity of Gordon Douglas Ewen. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm for several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition authorities found in his home when they searched it.

A former college drama instructor, Bennett was accused in 1974 of perpetrating a Valentine’s Day abduction and sexual assault of his employer’s 22-year-old daughter in Wethersfield, a small city near Hartford, Conn. The woman managed to glimpse her attacker’s face during the attack and later identified him as Bennett.

He claimed it was a case of mistaken identity; he maintains his innocence today.

A jury deliberated over three days in 1975 before finding him guilty. The Connecticut Supreme Court upheld the conviction in 1976. Thereafter, he was to begin serving a nine-to-18-year prison sentence, but vanished while still free on bail.

The same year, Bennett applied for and received a late-issued Social Security number for Gordon Douglas Ewen. The name belonged to a 5-year-old boy who died in Massachusetts in 1945.

As Ewen, Bennett adopted a new life, traveling the world as a boat captain and eventually settling in Clearwater. He bought a house in 1994 in Ewen’s name. His driver’s license, bank accounts, voter registrations and other records were likewise listed under the fake identity.

His true name was revealed in 2020, when agents with the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service conducted a review of late-issued Social Security numbers and identified the fraud.

Bennett was arrested at his home on Chateau Drive in Clearwater in November 2020. A search warrant for the home turned up a locked safe, which held Bennett’s high school and college diplomas, baptismal records, family photos, a letter referring to him as both names, and other items linking the two identities.

In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Favorit noted that the federal crimes with which Bennett was charged were typical and mundane, but their underlying facts made the case unique.

“The stories of his crimes are so astounding, they border on the unbelievable,” Favorit said.

In arguing for a sentence at the high end of the guidelines, the prosecutor recited a summary of the circumstances of the rape case, noting that Bennett was found to have approached the victim while wearing a stocking mask and carrying a gun.

Favorit used the term “sexual battery” to describe the crime. The judge interjected.

“We’re all so polite,” he said. “The word is ‘rape.’”

The prosecutor spoke of the lingering effect the crime had on the victim, how she had to live without knowing if she might run into him in the community. She also argued there was another victim.

“The name and legacy of Gordon Ewen belonged to a person,” she said. “He has forever associated the name of an innocent child with his crimes.”

Defense attorney David Hardy argued that Bennett poses no danger to the community. He said Bennett has serious health issues, having been treated for cancer and suffering complications from surgery.

“He’s 77,” Hardy said. “He’s not a threat.”

He also reiterated that Bennett maintains he was innocent in the rape case.

Judge Jung alluded to the multitude of exonerations that began to occur in the 1980s and 1990s due to advances in DNA testing and forensic science. But he said Bennett had probably foreclosed that possibility for himself by choosing to go on the run, as it’s unlikely that any of the rape case’s physical evidence still exists.

Connecticut prosecutors previously expressed an interest in returning Bennett to their state to face the original sentence, but it is unclear if they still plan to do so. A phone call Friday to the state’s attorney’s office in New Britain, Conn., was not immediately returned.

The judge noted that Bennett had good lawyers representing him. But the Connecticut high court rejected Bennett’s appeal.

“I guess what bothers me most is the rape victim. ... She never really got closure,” Jung said. “It was bad enough, and then you made it worse by taking off.”