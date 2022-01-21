Clearwater man had blood on his hands when arrested in slaying, deputies say

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Clearwater man on a second-degree murder charge after deputies said they saw him with blood on his hands outside a home where a domestic disturbance had been reported and a 64-year-old found dead.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 15149 Avalon Avenue in Clearwater around 10:09 a.m. Thursday, according to an agency news release. Upon arrival, they saw Robert Warren in the driveway of the home he shared with 64-year-old Jerry Lebreux. The 31-year-old had blood on his hands, deputies said.

Warren was taken into custody and deputies entered the home, where they found Lebreux, who had died of upper body trauma, according to the news release.

At the time of the disturbance, Lebreux and Warren were the only people in the home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Spokesperson Jessica Mackesy said Warren and Lebreux’s daughter had an 11-year-old daughter together.

Warren has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail. As of Thursday evening, his bond amount had not been listed.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.