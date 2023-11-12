Clearwater man walking on I-75 in Marion County killed in hit-and-run crash

A 41-year-old Clearwater man was killed early Sunday morning while walking on Interstate 75 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Here's what we know:

When did the incident occur?

Sunday at 4:45 a.m.

Where did the incident happen?

Northbound I-75 at mile marker 342.

FHP's report

According to the report, the man was walking in the right lane when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene. It's unclear as to why the man was walking in the roadway.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: FHP: Clearwater man walking on I-75 killed in hit-and-run crash