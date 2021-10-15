Clearwater Marine Aquarium working to help dying manatee population

The aquarium is working to renovate their old dolphin tank into the $10 million Manatee Springs Rehabilitation Center. Manatees are dying in record numbers in Florida due to a lack of seagrass on the east coast.

