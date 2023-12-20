Clearwater moves to dismantle downtown board, citing unspent money

CLEARWATER — City Council members are moving to exert greater control over a special taxing district whose board, they say, has fallen short in its mission to support downtown businesses and events.

The move comes at key point in Clearwater’s history, as officials strain to leverage millions of dollars in public investment into success for a downtown that has struggled for decades.

The council on Tuesday voted unanimously to direct City Attorney David Margolis to draft an ordinance that would allow council members, or residents they appoint, to serve as members of the Downtown Development Board. The measure would shake up the current structure of the 50-year-old board, in which seven members are elected by property owners in portions of downtown and East Gateway who pay a special tax to fund initiatives such as festivals, business grants and marketing.

The board ended its latest fiscal year with more than $500,000 unspent from about $1 million in available funds, according to Anne Lopez, interim director of the Community Redevelopment Agency, which helps operate the board.

While it approved all 17 grant requests it received, the board earlier this year adopted a policy to discourage giving more than two grants to the same applicant, amending it this month to no more than two within five years.

Council member Lina Teixeira, who proposed the restructuring, said change is needed to ensure that all stakeholders are aligned in the support of downtown growth.

As the downtown core struggles with rows of empty storefronts — the majority of which are on properties owned by companies tied to the Church of Scientology — the city has invested significant effort and public money to turn the area around. In June, the city completed the $84 million renovation of Coachman Park with an outdoor amphitheater and is planning for a new parking garage, transit center, and residential and hotel development on city-owned property.

“We are now hopeful, but we can’t stop now, and I think that we need to make bold steps and do things that will guarantee success,” Teixeira said. “And I think this is one of the many things that we need to do.”

Downtown Development Board chairperson Keanan Kintzel and vice chairperson Terri Novitsky did not respond to phone calls or emails requesting comment. But Elise Winters, an attorney who represents the board, told the council Tuesday that members were not hoarding money.

The two-grant policy passed earlier this year was to encourage events to become self-sufficient so the board could continue to fund new initiatives, she said.

Winters noted the board funds items beyond events, such as $20,466 for the Jolley Trolley and about $17,000 for holiday lighting. But at the board’s meeting on Dec. 6, she was more blunt in how she described the council’s plan.

“What the City Council wants will result in electors citywide determining who represents the (Downtown Development Board) taxpayers,” Winters said. “It’s difficult to get a clearer example of taxation without representation.”

At the council meeting Tuesday, several business representatives backed up Teixeira’s concerns about the board. Tony Aloizakis, owner of Emily’s Family Restaurant, said when he received a grant earlier this year, development board members made him feel embarrassed for asking for it.

Scott Souza, who has served as president of the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association, questioned why he never sees development board members attend events in the district.

“There needs to be a change in the structure,” added Sheila Neisler, who owns a marketing company based downtown. “One that’s proactive, one that’s better aligned and coordinated with the overall redevelopment of the downtown corridor, one that gives all residents a sense of accountability for the money spent.”

In an interview on Wednesday, Winters said the board does not have the staff to launch and run its own events and is structured more to support the initiatives of businesses and organizations.

Of $100,000 allocated last year for business assistance grants, just $10,000 was spent, Winters said, “because nobody else asked for it.” The budget included $75,000 to fund marketing and branding, but none of it was spent. Winters said it was due to staff turnover that disrupted the program.

The majority of properties in the Downtown Development Board’s taxing district have been bought since 2017 by companies tied to the Church of Scientology, a factor not discussed during Tuesday’s meeting. Most of the parcels remain vacant. As the church and its parishioners gained control of more real estate, their influence on the board also has grown.

Since 2019, most of the seven members have been Scientology parishioners — a first in the board’s history.

To pass the ordinance restructuring the board, the council must vote at two future meetings.

Margolis cautioned that there is “a fairly high probability” the city could be sued by a development board member or property owner challenging the move. City staff initially asked the Pinellas County legislative delegation to back a bill to reshape the board, but Florida House staff advised that the change could be done at the city level without state involvement, Margolis said.

“The long-term benefit outweighs the short-term cost if we’re looking at making a change that’s really going to help downtown Clearwater,” Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. said.