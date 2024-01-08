Clearwater officer arrested, faces aggravated stalking charge: police

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater Police Officer was arrested in Pasco County on Sunday, according to Clearwater Police.

Officer Brian Tejera is accused of sending threatening written and video messages to his girlfriend and her family.

“This is a disturbing allegation. We immediately initiated an internal investigation and placed him on administrative leave,” Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said.

Tejera was booked into the Pasco County Jail and is facing an aggravated stalking charge.

