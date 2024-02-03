Clearwater plane crash: What to know about the crash that killed 3 as NTSB investigates

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the deadly plane crash that happened Thursday evening in Clearwater, Florida.

The plane crash in Clearwater, located about 40 minutes west of Tampa, left three people dead, according to fire officials.

NTSB investigating Thursday's crash of a Beechcraft V35 airplane in Clearwater, Florida. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 2, 2024

According to the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department, around 7 p.m. a small plane crashed into a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall called Bayside Waters. It is formerly know as Japanese Gardens.

Four mobile homes caught fire after the crash, according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department. One of them was hit by the plane. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions arrived at the scene.

People killed in Clearwater plane crash were pilot, 2 others at mobile home park

The Federal Aviation Administration's preliminary incident report released Friday shows the fatalities included the pilot and two people on the ground. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft, the FAA said.

"Three victims have been found deceased following Thursday night’s plane crash – two inside the mobile home and one inside the plane. Identification of those victims, along with cause of death, will be up to the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office," Clearwater Fire & Rescue said in a press release. "As many as nine people had been inside the mobile home on Pagoda Drive shortly before the plane crash, but all but two had left the residence."

The Clearwater Police Department will remain on the scene Saturday when the wreckage is expected to be removed by the National Transportation Safety Board, the fire department reported.

“Our thoughts are with the three victims and their families; this tragedy could have been even worse,” said Police chief Eric Gandy.

'Mayday, mayday, mayday': Pilot signaled engine failure before crash

According to the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) statement following the crash, the pilot had reported engine failure.

"A single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into a residential area in Clearwater, Florida around 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 1, after the pilot reported an engine failure. " the FAA said in a statement. "The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates."

"The (airport) tower ... was able to get radio transmission from the pilot that he was having a 'mayday, mayday mayday,' and the aircraft went off the radar about 3 miles north of the runway," Clearwater Fire and Rescue chief Scott Ehlers said. Aircraft response vehicles also responded to the scene, a critical resource for putting out large fires, he said.

We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1vBLnTnY8R — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

Video in the aftermath of the crash shows flames still burning and smoke billowing out of the unrecognizable remains of a mobile home. Ehlers said the plane was found inside one of the mobile homes.

People living in the surrounding mobile homes were evacuated from the area.

NTSB to investigate cause of plane crash in Clearwater

An investigator from NTSB arrived at the scene Friday morning to document and examine the plane. The plane will then be taken to a "secure facility for further evaluation," according to a statement from the agency.

The NTSB's investigation will focus on the pilot, the plane, and the operating environment. The agency will review the following to conduct a thorough investigation:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safely operate the flight

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

According to local news station WTSP, the NTSB will aim to wrap up their investigation in 30 days. A final report on the cause of the crash won't be ready for a year to 24 months.

WTSP also is reporting that the agency wants anyone with any information or video of the crash to contact their investigators at witness@ntsb.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Plane crash in Clearwater: What to know as NTSB investigates cause