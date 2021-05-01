Clearwater police find body, launch homicide investigation

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

CLEARWATER — A homicide investigation was launched when the body of a 49-year-old person was discovered Saturday morning, police say.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Clearwater police said they received a call from the Palmetto Park Apartments, 1001 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

The body of Kerry Washington was found behind building No. 7, police said. The death was classified as a homicide though police did not say how the person was killed. They believe the crime occurred overnight.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

