Clearwater police identify suspect in skateboarder hit-and-run death

Clearwater police named Sergio Mendoza-Mesquite, 32, as the suspect in the hit-and-run killing of a skateboarder early Thursday morning.

Mendoza-Mesquite was driving a red 2010 Toyota Sierra when he fled the scene after hitting and killing Tyler Deremo, 26, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Mendoza-Mesquite. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.

The accident occurred at 2 a.m. Thursday on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, just east of Keene Road, police say. Deremo was skateboarding along the side of the road when he was struck by the minivan.

