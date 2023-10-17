Clearwater police investigate fatal shooting

The Clearwater Police Department is investigating after a man was found fatally shot Monday night.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at 9:16 p.m. from Drew Street and Orangeview Avenue. Officers found the man dead from gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Laura Street, not far from the original report.

Police have not released the man’s name or age or any other details. Investigators were working Monday night to identify and locate a suspect or suspects, according to a 10 p.m. news release from the department.