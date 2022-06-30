Clearwater police investigate shooting involving Pinellas deputies

SAFETY HARBOR — Clearwater police are investigating after a shooting in Safety Harbor that involves Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Philippe Parkway and Enterprise Road East, according to Rob Shaw, a spokesperson for the Clearwater Police Department. One person was shot, according to a media release from Clearwater police around 5:15 p.m. Police did not provide information about that person’s identity, who shot them or the extent of their injuries.

Clearwater police are investigating as part of the partnership agreement laid out by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force. Under the guidelines, the Clearwater and St. Petersburg police departments divide use-of-force incidents involving Pinellas County deputies, with Clearwater police investigating those that happen north of Ulmerton and Walsingham roads and St. Petersburg police handling those that happen south of that.

Philippe Parkway is closed to traffic north of Enterprise Road East, the media release said.

No other information was released on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.