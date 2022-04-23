Clearwater Police looking for man suspected in Thursday night shooting

Emily L. Mahoney, Tampa Bay Times

The Clearwater Police Department said Saturday they are looking for Ja’Quian Kellam, 21, who they suspect is responsible for a shooting Thursday night in the 1100 block of Beckett Street.

A 26-year-old man who was shot remains in critical condition after being flown to the hospital with “severe injuries,” police said.

Clearwater Police said a warrant has been issued for Kellam’s arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Officials ask anyone with information about Kellam’s whereabouts to call 727-562-4242.

