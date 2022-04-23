Clearwater Police looking for man suspected in Thursday night shooting

The Clearwater Police Department said Saturday they are looking for Ja’Quian Kellam, 21, who they suspect is responsible for a shooting Thursday night in the 1100 block of Beckett Street.

A 26-year-old man who was shot remains in critical condition after being flown to the hospital with “severe injuries,” police said.

Clearwater Police said a warrant has been issued for Kellam’s arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Officials ask anyone with information about Kellam’s whereabouts to call 727-562-4242.