Clearwater police officer arrested for driving drunk, deputies say

OLDSMAR — A Clearwater police officer was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence last week, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Curvan, 40, of Palm Harbor was driving a Ford pickup near the intersection of Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway at 11:34 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over for not having tag lights, an arrest affidavit said. A deputy smelled alcohol on Curvan’s breath during the stop and noted his eyes were glassy, watery and bloodshot.

When asked, Curvan admitted to drinking beer before driving, the affidavit said.

Curvan was swaying while standing and refused to do a field sobriety test, the affidavit said. He also refused to speak with the arresting deputy or provide breath samples, letting the testing device time out on both attempts.

Curvan was booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Friday morning and released on his own recognizance.

“We were disappointed to learn of the arrest and have begun the process required to take the appropriate corrective action,” Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter said in a statement. “Officers see the harmful impact of driving under the influence firsthand and are expected to be an example for the community.”

Curvan was sworn in as an officer in March of 2013, according to a Facebook post from Clearwater police. Another post shows he was awarded the Rotary Club of Clearwater’s “Public Safety and Service Award” in 2016.

A call to the number listed as Curvan’s was not immediately returned Monday morning.