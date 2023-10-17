Clearwater police officer arrested for sexually battering tourist after stopping her for jaywalking

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater police officer was arrested after police said he conducted a pedestrian stop on a tourist and told her she could have criminal charges dropped by engaging in sexual acts with him, according to police.

Nicolas Paloma, 29, a CPD officer since 2018, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to Police Chief Eric Gandy.

READ: Man arrested in Lakeland after trying to fake Polk County deputies out with dry erase board message

Chief Gandy said early Sunday morning, Paloma conducted a pedestrian stop on a 32-year-old woman near the Clearwater Beach roundabout. He then told her to get in his car and said he could take her to her hotel, and she could take care of the charges by "doing things for him," according to Gandy.

Photo courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Officer Paloma then took the victim around various locations on Clearwater Beach for about 30 minutes and engaged in sexual acts with her before dropping her off near her hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I had to check myself before coming in here because I'm exceptionally upset at the betrayal of trust in the level of confidence that people have in our officers," Chief Gandy said at a press conference Tuesday. It's exceptionally damaging to our reputation and the reputation of everyone in law enforcement."

READ: Court records show Howard Frankland Bridge stabbing victim's lengthy criminal record

Gandy added that Paloma made efforts to hide his location from police. Police were made aware of the incident after they responded to a dispute between the victim and a friend, and she divulged shortly thereafter the incident involving Paloma.

He added that Clearwater Police are actively investigating and asking anyone with information on this case or other cases to contact them at 727-562-4385. CPD has also reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in the event that any other cases involving Officer Paloma come to light.

"We have to proceed in the abundance of caution," Gandy said. "This is a guy who under the cover of law took this action, and we have to be very careful to ensure that we don't have somebody else out there. We just don't know at this juncture."

Paloma has been placed on administrative leave. He has no previous disciplinary history, according to police.