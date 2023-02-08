Clearwater police search for driver in fatal pedestrian crash

Police were searching Wednesday for the driver who struck a pedestrian on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and kept driving.

The crash happened about 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. A 50-year-old man was found lying in the road with severe injuries and later died at Mease Countryside Hospital, police said.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Detectives as of Wednesday did not have any information about the driver and the vehicle involved in the crash. Police asked anyone with information on the case to call 727-562-4242.