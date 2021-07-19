Clearwater police search for three men who used stolen truck to break ATM

Clearwater police are searching for three men who used a stolen truck to break into an ATM at the Cadence Bank at 2440 Sunset Point Road on Monday morning.

The trio attached a chain between the stolen pickup truck and the ATM. They then drove the truck forward to yank the cash drawers of the ATM before fleeing the scene and leaving the truck behind, according to Clearwater police.

Police did not say if the men were successful in getting money out of the ATM or not.

Security cameras captured video of the incident and snippets of the suspects’ faces. One of the men wore a hoodie that said “Billionaire Boys Club.”

Anyone with information on the case can call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242.