Clearwater proposes steady tax rate for $724M budget and new projects

CLEARWATER — For the 2024 fiscal year budget, the first under City Manager Jennifer Poirrier’s leadership, city officials will focus on maintaining current services while tackling several significant capital projects that are ready to move after years of planning.

That includes a $45 million project to build a new City Hall and renovate the existing Municipal Services Building; construct a new downtown parking garage; rebuild the 1950s-era Clearwater Beach Marina; and begin improvements to Osceola Avenue.

With the opening of the new Coachman Park and downtown waterfront last month, the upcoming budget will also support the first full year of park operations.

The $724 million budget, 9% larger than this year, proposes the same tax rate as the 2023 fiscal year. But because property values have increased 11%, residents will still see an increase on their tax bills.

Without any discussion or debate, the City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to set the tax rate at $5.88 per $1,000 of taxable value. They will parse out more specifics of each department’s spending plan during a special work session on Aug. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

During the public hearings to adopt the budget in September, the council can opt to lower the tax rate but cannot increase it due to Thursday’s approval of the tentative rate.

The budget was framed off of the City Council’s priority list crafted during the strategic planning process earlier this year, Poirrier said, and aims to “maintain what we have versus continuing to add new.”

Although Clearwater is working to fill a significant number of vacancies, the fiscal year 2024 budget still includes an increase of about 15 positions. This includes seven new police officers to patrol the downtown corridor in response to the opening of the park.

Poirrier said the city is also anticipating salary increases for staff. But until a pay and job classification study can be completed in January, there is some uncertainty about how much money for salary increases can be expected.