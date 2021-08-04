Clearwater slow to adopt Kathleen Beckman’s progressive causes

Tracey McManus, Tampa Bay Times
CLEARWATER — City Council member Kathleen Beckman’s efforts to add more environmentally and socially progressive causes to the 2022 budget got a lukewarm response from most of her colleagues this week.

Beckman proposed that the city double the $250,000 annual contribution it currently makes to social service programs and hire an energy manager to oversee renewable energy and conservation efforts.

The conversation at a Tuesday workshop did not result in the council moving money to pursue the initiatives in the 2022 budget, which will be finalized next month. Instead officials agreed to see if other municipalities in Pinellas County would be willing to invest more in social services with Clearwater in the future, and investigate whether the city should hire a consultant before creating an energy manager position.

The discussion was the latest example of the tug between philosophies in Clearwater leadership. Although the City Council is nonpartisan, Beckman was elected in March 2020 on a socially and environmentally progressive platform and joined a majority of council members with more traditionally conservative backgrounds.

“It’s frustrating,” Beckman said in an interview on Wednesday. “I’m still learning how to navigate and how to best advocate for what I feel is important as well as what residents are communicating to me that’s important.”

Beckman said doubling the city’s social services contribution to $500,000 would serve as a symbolic gesture to motivate other cities in Pinellas County to give more resources to organizations serving people living with homeless, substance abuse and mental health issues.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” she said.

But City Manager Bill Horne said homeless and social services is primarily a function of the county budget rather than a city responsibility. Ten years ago, as the city worked to address immediate issues with the chronically homeless population, the council budgeted $250,000 annually to give among six organizations.

Council member Hoyt Hamilton argued that social services “are not in our tool box,” meaning the county, state and federal governments are more equipped to address those issues than the city.

“We want to be a partner, we want to help what we can, but we also have to take care of our own house first,” Hamilton said.

Mayor Frank Hibbard also said the county has a function to provide for social services as it receives more tax dollars from residents than the city.

Without all 24 municipalities in Pinellas County contributing more to social services, he doubted how meaningful an extra $250,000 from Clearwater would be.

Hibbard agreed to poll leaders at the next Mayor’s Council of Pinellas County meeting on the topic.

“I’d like a more concrete list of how it would be used and what the anticipated results would be,” Hibbard said of the additional funding.

Council member David Allbritton was also skeptical of the added expense, leaving only council member Mark Bunker advocating for the city to act.

“It’s not a problem that is going to be addressed by continuing to say ‘Ah, we’re doing what we can,’” Bunker said.

Beckman’s colleagues were more supportive of the energy manager position, acknowledging that role will eventually be required as all governments move towards more renewable resources.

“I see the logic in that, it’s going to happen,” Allbritton said.

But there was disagreement over whether the city should first hire a consultant to access the need, rather than create a full-time position.

Hibbard also wondered how long the city may need a dedicated energy manager once a renewable energy program is established.

Pinellas County, Tampa and St. Petersburg have some version of an energy manager to oversee resilience and renewable energy efforts.

Separately, Clearwater staff is proposing to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study to determine the return on investment for a solar energy program for city operations. While cities like Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin have solar energy programs for municipal operations, Clearwater does not.

“Every city going forward for the next 100 years, any city of significance, will have energy managers; it’s just the way of the future and technology,” Beckman said.

“To think that they are going to change all the light bulbs and then they are done, we have to find something for them to do,” is not realistic, she said.

