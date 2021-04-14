Clearwater teen steals car, crashes into home, police say

CLEARWATER — A 15-year-old boy crashed a stolen blue pickup truck into a home on Tuesday evening, according to Clearwater Police.

Residents reported someone driving a truck recklessly just after 7 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Drew Street, police said. The teen lost control of the truck ”within minutes” and struck a home at 1271 Drew Street.

He attempted to flee the scene on foot after the crash, police said, but was followed by witnesses. He was later located on Cleveland Street near Missouri Avenue, where he was arrested.

Police said they transported the teen to a hospital as a precautionary measure. He will then be taken to a juvenile facility after being medically cleared. There were no injuries from the crash, police said.

The Clearwater Fire Department is inspecting the structural damage to the residence, police said.