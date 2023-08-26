Clearwater woman dies in Pinellas County Jail

A 49-year-old woman died in the Pinellas County Jail hours after she was booked, the sheriff’s office said in a media release Saturday.

Clearwater Police arrested Stephanie Vaughan early Friday and charged her with having an open alcohol container, officials said. She was booked into the jail at 12:36 a.m.

About 13 hours later, deputies found her “unresponsive” in a cell and began performing CPR until paramedics arrived, the statement said. She was taken to the hospital and died at 2:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating but did not release her cause of death, or additional details about what happened. Officials said they don’t believe the circumstances of her death are suspicious, and medical examiners are working to verify how she died.

Vaughn had been arrested on misdemeanor charges two other times in August including for disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to jail booking records. She was experiencing homelessness, the arrest report said.