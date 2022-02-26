Clearwater woman shot multiple times in neighbor dispute, detectives say

A Clearwater man is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle after authorities say he shot his neighbor multiple times after a dispute, then fled in a stolen vehicle early Friday morning.

Deputies were called to 5215 Bamboo Place around 6:54 a.m. and found a 32-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. They were told the suspect, identified by detectives as 22-year-old Quinten Randolph, had fled after shooting his neighbor.

Randolph stole the vehicle he used to make his getaway, said Sgt. Jessica Mackesy, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle later was abandoned in the 5200 block of Springwood Boulevard in Pinellas Park, according to the release.

Detectives discovered Randolph was riding in a different vehicle and the flight unit helped locate the vehicle and follow it to a location near 42nd Street and Fourth Avenue South in St. Petersburg, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Randolph was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office did not name the woman who was shot, citing Marsy’s Law. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the release said.