Cleary University students qualify for national competition in Texas

HOWELL — Ten students from Cleary University have qualified for the DECA International Career Development Conference in Austin, Texas, in April.

The students qualified during DECA State Career Development in Kalamazoo. They represented a majority of Cleary’s members (14) who competed against more than 200 teams from across the state at the largest Michigan DECA competition in more than 35 years.

DECA is a nonprofit career and technical student organization with more than 227,000 college and high school members globally. It aims to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

Its collegiate competitive events give students the opportunity to compete for international honors in one of 25 categories. In Kalamazoo, various two-member teams engaged in business scenarios where they solved problems and presented solutions to judges who are professionals in their industry.

Fourteen students from Cleary University competed during DECA State Career Development in Kalamazoo.

According to Kelly Genei, an associate professor at Cleary who oversees the DECA program, the college has hosted a club for four years, open to any full-time student.

“It’s one of the larger student organizations at our campus,” Genei said.

Students who qualified for the international conference include:

Sophia Coelho and Chelsea Hendra: Business to Business Marketing — 1st Place

Lance Wiltse and Caleb Buda: Sports Marketing — 1st Place

Matthew Radjewski: Entrepreneurship — Starting a Business — 2nd Place

Carson MacMillan: Advertising Campaign — 2nd Place

Ryan Davis and Emma Smith: Marketing Communications — Top 6

Emma Nobels and Sarah Wessels — International Marketing — Finalist

“This year, Cleary had many new DECA members, and they all represented our university exceptionally,” Genei said. “Everybody on the team should be commended for their willingness to challenge themselves at this very competitive conference.”

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The students who advanced to Austin will spend the next couple of months preparing for the competition and raising money to fund the trip.

“It’s up to them to hit the pavement for corporate donations, although we have found many businesses want to help,” Genei said. "(DECA) has a great reputation and is well known in the business world.”

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Cleary University students qualify for national competition in Texas