CLEAT: Officer-involved shooting in Bastrop County this weekend

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call that turned into an officer-involved shooting this weekend, according to the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

CLEAT’s Charley Wilkison said in a social media post Sunday an armed suspect fired at BCSO deputies responding to a 911 call. Wilkison said in the post the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

All deputies involved are okay and the suspect has been hospitalized, per his post. In an email to KXAN, Bastrop Police Chief Vicky Steffanic confirmed no officer-involved shooting happened within Bastrop’s city limits.

KXAN has reached out to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office for more information involving the incident. This story will be updated once a response has been received.

